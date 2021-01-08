Sydney, Jan 7 (PTI) Australia progressed to 249/5 in their first innings at lunch on the second day of the third and penultimate Test against India here on Friday.

The home team has had three half-century makers so far with Will Pucovski (62), Marnus Labuschagne (91) and Steve Smith (76 batting) combining for their strongest batting performance of the ongoing series.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 249/5 in 84.5 overs (Will Pucovski 62, Marnus Labuschagne 91, Steve Smith 76 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 2/43). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)