London, Jun 8: Indian bowlers gave a better account of themselves picking up four wickets even as Australia reached a comfortable 422 for seven at lunch on the second day of the World Test Championship final here on Thursday. Travis Head (163 off 174 balls) and Steve Smith (121 off 268 balls) laid the foundation with a 285-run partnership. Mitchell Starc Run Out Video: Watch Axar Patel Pull Off A Direct Hit to Dismiss the Aussie Cricketer During Day 2 of IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final.

For India, Mohammed Shami (2/102 in 27 overs), Mohammed Siraj (2/106 in 27 overs) and Shardul Thakur (2/83 in 22 overs) took two wickets apiece.

Substitute fielder Axar Patel effected the run-out of Mitchell Starc while Alex Carey (22 batting) and skipper Pat Cummins (2 batting) were at the crease during the break. India vs Australia Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 2.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st Innings 422/7 in 109 overs (Travis Head 163, Steve Smith 121; Mohammed Shami 2/102, Mohammed Siraj 2/106,Shardul Thakur 2/83) vs India.

