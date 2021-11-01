Melbourne [Australia], November 1 (ANI): Australia spinner Georgia Wareham on Monday was ruled out of the upcoming Ashes, ODI World Cup, and 2022 Commonwealth Games.

She has been ruled out due to an ACL injury in her left knee which she sustained early in the ongoing Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

"Due to her previous history, Georgia requires a two-stage process to reconstruct her left ACL," ESPNcricinfo quoted Australian team doctor Pip Inge as saying.

"She had a knee arthroscopy in Adelaide last week to remove the previous graft and will now commence rehab in Melbourne while she awaits for the knee to be ready for the ACL reconstruction in early 2022," he added.

Further giving an update, the doctor said: "Due to the recovery time, Georgia will be unavailable for the Ashes, World Cup, and Commonwealth Games with her return to play time-frame expected to become clearer after the reconstruction."

Wareham had injured herself in the field against Adelaide Strikers while playing for Melbourne Renegades in the WBBL.

As a result, Australia will now be forced to stack up their spin bowling resources ahead of the Women's World Cup set to be played next year in New Zealand. (ANI)

