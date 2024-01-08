Australia striker Sam Kerr sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm-weather training camp with Chelsea women's team in Morocco, the English club said Sunday. Kerr, who has scored 99 goals in 128 games for Chelsea, will be assessed by a specialist before beginning a lengthy period of rehabilitation. But Australian media reported Kerr could be out for up to nine months. FA Cup 2023–24: Kevin De Bruyne Back for Manchester City in 5–0 Win Against Huddersfield; Arsenal’s Struggles Continue in 2–0 Loss to Liverpool.

Kerr's absence is a huge blow for Chelsea, which is top of the Women's Super League — three points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal. “Everyone at Chelsea would like to wish Sam the very best for her recovery," a team statement read.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)