Perth [Australia], November 12 (ANI): Australia suffered a setback ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) opener as all-rounder Sean Abbott was ruled out of the Perth Test due to a hamstring injury, while pacer Josh Hazlewood has been cleared of any major damage after precautionary scans revealed no muscle strain.

Abbott has been ruled out of the first Test of the series due to a hamstring injury. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood, who was also forced off the pitch after reporting tightness in his right hamstring, underwent precautionary scans, which have cleared him of muscle strain.

Also Read | Sneh Rana Credits Women's Premier League for Playing Key Role in India's Historic ICC ODI World Cup 2025 Victory, Says 'WPL Has Sped Up the Growth of Young Cricketers'.

The duo was featuring in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season ahead of the ICC World Test Championship series opener, scheduled for November 21 in Perth, according to the ICC.

Abbott's absence adds to Australia's injury woes ahead of the much-anticipated opener. The hosts will also be without the services of regular captain Pat Cummins, who had earlier been ruled out of the squad for the Perth Test.

Also Read | Shafali Verma Reflects on Her India Callback After Pratika Rawal's Injury in ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Says 'Felt Like God Noticed My Hard Work'.

Cummins, who was in attendance during the Sheffield Shield fixture, conceded relief after observing Hazlewood from close quarters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"Joshy was pretty confident when he walked out, so hopefully shouldn't be too much of an issue. (Josh) knows his body really well. I think he was a little bit worried, wanted to get it checked out. I only saw him briefly, but he was a bit happier afterwards," he was quoted by cricket.com.au as quoted by ICC.

Adding to his own recovery from a back injury, Cummins expressed optimism on his road to full recovery as Australia look to retain the coveted trophy and secure vital WTC points.

"(The Gabba) is what we're building towards. Hopefully by Perth I'm up there near 100 per cent, and then see where we're at. It's still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks. But we're going to give it a good shot," Cummins said.

The much-awaited five-Test match series will see Australia eyeing to keep the top spot in the WTC Standings. England, meanwhile, will be looking to surge up in the nine-team standings after conceding points in the home series against India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)