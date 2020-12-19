Adelaide, Dec 19 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels it is unfair to blame the Indian batsmen for their dismal show as the Australian pacers produced a "superb" bowling effort on the third day to comfortably win the opening Day/Night Test, here on Saturday.

The pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc produced a sensational bowling display as the visitors collapsed to their lowest Test score of 36. India's earlier lowest score was 42 against England at the Lord's in 1974.

"I mean, any team that is all-out for its lowest Test score since the time it started playing Test cricket, that's never good to see," Gavaskar told Channel 7 after India's eight-wicket loss.

"But having said that, if any other team had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got out, maybe be not all-out for 36, maybe 72 or 80-90 but the way Hazelwood, Cummins bowled and the earlier three-over spell from Starc, they asked a lot of questions.

"So it's not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers," he added.

After ending the second day with a handy 53-run first innings lead, India faced a batting collapse in the first session of day three. None of their batsmen reached double digit scores as Hazlewood (5/8) and Cummins (4/21) terrorised the tourists into submission.

Australia now lead the four-match series 1-0. The two teams will now meet again on December 26 for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, where the visitors will be without the services of skipper Virat Kohli, who will head back home for the birth of his first child.

