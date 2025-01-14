Melbourne [Australia], January 14 (ANI): Star Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner on Monday went past World No. 36 Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the ongoing Australian Open 2025 at the Rod Laver Arena.

As reported by ATP, Sinner clinched a 7-6(2), 7-6(5), 6-1 triumph over Jarry in the first round of the prestigious tournament.

Also Read | Which Team Bevon Jacobs is Part of in IPL 2025? Know Details About Which Franchise New Zealand Batter Will Play for in Indian Premier League Upcoming Season.

Jarry pushed the Italian tennis player to the edge in the first two sets before pulling away a late victory in the game.

Sinner extended his stupendous winning streak to 16 matches, with the last 14 victories coming in straight sets, according to ATP.

Also Read | India Beat Nepal 42-37 in Thrilling Encounter to Start Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on a High.

Jarry clinched the match's first two break points in the opener of the game. However, Sinner was calm and composed and made a comeback in the game to dominate the crucial moments. The Italian tennis player held on in the second-set tie-break after missing out on two set points.

Sinner clinched the second set after forcing Jarry to make an error in the game. Sinner dominated the third set and won it by 6-1, with which he confirmed his place in the second round of the tournament.

In the second round of the Australian Open 2025, Sinner will take on Tristan Schoolkate, who defeated Taro Daniel 6-7(6), 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-4 for his maiden win at the Australian Open.

Speaking after the end of the match, Sinner said that it was a close game against Jarry. The Italian showered praise on his opponent and called him an "incredible player" with "huge potential".

"I think today was a very close one because the first sets, they can go both ways. In the third set, when I when I broke him the first time, that gave me a little bit of room to breathe. He is an incredible player, huge potential, so I'm happy how I handled the very tough situation in the first couple of sets and happy to be in the next round," Sinner was quoted by ATP as saying.

He added that the fans supported him and it was nice for him to be back in Australia.

"The crowd and the fans, they give me so much support and it's very nice to be back here. Obviously, I also like the hard courts here. But let's see, every year is different, every day is different... We'll try to improve obviously, I have a couple of things that I can surely do better, but first official match of the year for me, so I'm very happy," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)