Which team will Bevon Jacobs play for in IPL 2025? This is a question many fans might have in their minds after the New Zealand batter's sensational performances in the Super Smash 2024-25 tournament, attracting eyeballs all over. Debuting for Canterbury in the Super Smash 2023-24, he put up a sparkling show of 42 runs off just 20 deliveries, where he hit four fours and three sixes. The right-hander continued to show why he is so special and is one of the rising stars in the game of cricket as he struck two half-centuries on his First Class debut for Auckland, which came in 2024 in a match against Wellington. His performance was one of the reasons for his team's victory. MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer in Focus as IPL 2025 Promises Another Exhilarating Season.

Bevon Jacobs currently is the third-highest run-scorer in the Super Smash 2024-25 season, having struck 147 runs with two half-centuries in three matches and an impressive strike rate of 158.06. At just 22 years of age, he has made a lot of fans across the world sit up and take notice of his tremendous talent and potential. The youngster however is yet to make his international debut for New Zealand and it is only a matter of time before he gets to wear the Black Caps jersey and showcase his talent in the biggest stage of them all. He had earned a call-up to the New Zealand squad for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Which Team Will Bevon Jacobs Play for in IPL 2025?

The youngster is set to feature for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. The five-time champions signed the New Zealand youngster for a sum of Rs 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year and his addition is indeed a boost for the franchise which has had traditionally provided a platform for several youngster to showcase their talents, the likes of which include Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and most recently Tilak Varma among others. Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians' Latest IPL 2025 Recruit Lights Up Super Smash 2024-25 With Quick-Fire 90* off 56 During Auckland vs Northern Knights Match (Watch Video).

The IPL over the years has unearthed several young talents in international cricket, with Matheesha Pathirana being an example. In Bevon Jacobs, Mumbai Indians can find a very useful batter in the middle/lower-middle order who can bat aggressively right from the word go. 2020 was the year when Mumbai Indians had last won the IPL and the five-time champions will be more than eager to have a sixth title to their name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2025 12:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).