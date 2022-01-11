Melbourne [Australia], January 11 (ANI): Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri eased past into the second round of qualifiers in the men's singles of the Australian Open 2022 on Tuesday.

The 2009 junior Australian Open champion, Yuki Bhambri, defeated Joao Domingues of Portugal 6-4, 6-2. The 29-year-old Indian will next clash with world No. 143 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

However, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina were knocked out from the qualifiers in the opening round. Ramanathan lost 6-3, 7-5 to Italian Gian Marco Moroni.

While Ankita Raina fell 6-1, 6-0 to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko, seeded sixth, in the women's singles.

On Monday, Prajnesh Gunneswaran defeated third seed, Daniel Elahi Galan, from Colombia by 6-4, 6-4. He will face German Maximilian Marterer in the second round. (ANI)

