London [UK], July 28 (ANI): Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange entered record books for the slow pace of their batting during the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval. They batted at a run rate that created a new Ashes record.

Khawaja and Marnus batted really slow in Australia’s first innings, stitching 42-run stand for the second wicket in 26 overs. This was largely due to Labuschagne's slow knock of nine runs in 82 balls. By the time Labuschagne was dismissed, Khawaja had played 123 balls and was unbeaten on 37.

This partnership came at a run rate of 1.61, which is the lowest partnership in Ashes history among the pairs which faced a minimum of 150 balls in an innings together.

They broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. In the second Test of the series back then, the duo stitched a stand of 48 runs in about 27 overs.

Australia were 115/2 at Lunch with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja on 13* and 47* respectively.

In their first innings, England were bundled out for 283 runs after being put to bat first by Australia.

Harry Brook (85 in 91 balls with 11 fours and two sixes) top-scored for England and had a 111-run stand with Moeen Ali (34 in 37 balls with three fours and two sixes) after England slipped to 73/3. A 49-run stand for the eighth wicket between Mark Wood (28) and Chris Woakes (36) helped England reach a decent first-innings score.

Mitchell Starc (4/82) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy took two wickets each while skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh got a wicket each.

Australia are leading the five-match series 2-1. Though Australia has regained the Ashes urn, England can still level the series. (ANI)

