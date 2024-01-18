Sports News | Avani Rallies on Back Nine to Be Placed Seventh at Australian Amateurs

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India's Avani Prashanth recovered from two double bogeys on the front nine with five birdies on the back nine before closing with a bogey in the third round of the Australian Amateur Championships here on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Jan 18, 2024 05:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Avani Rallies on Back Nine to Be Placed Seventh at Australian Amateurs

Melbourne, Jan 18 (PTI) India's Avani Prashanth recovered from two double bogeys on the front nine with five birdies on the back nine before closing with a bogey in the third round of the Australian Amateur Championships here on Thursday.

Avani carded a second straight 2-over 75 at the Par-73 courses. Avani, ranked 50th in the world and the top ranked star from the Indian Golf Union, shot 72-75 on the first two days and is now 3-over 222 and in tied seventh place.

Also Read | One World One Family Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘One World’ Beats Yuvraj Singh’s ‘One Family’ By Four Wickets in Friendly T20 Match.

The leader in the women's section is Amelia Harris, who had two eagles in her round of 5-under 68 and she is 9-under for three rounds. She is way ahead of second placed Mamika Shinchi of Japan who carded 71 in the third round and has a total of 3-under.

Only four players are under par after three rounds at the challenging course, where the conditions became tougher after rain on the second day.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The other Indian in the women's section, Heena Kang, missed the cut on the weather-hit second day. She shot 80-80.

In the men's section the lone Indian to make the cut was Varun Muthappa (74-73-77) who was 12-over and T-74, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal missed the cut.

Avani opened with three pars and then ran into a disastrous stretch with a bogey and two double bogeys in a span of four holes between the fourth and the sixth.

She fought back on the second nine at Yarra Yarra Golf Club with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th with just one bogey till then on 11th.

Avani, who was runner-up last week at the Australian Masters of Amateurs, will be looking to a lower round and move up ahead of next month's Women's Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) in Thailand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Sports News | Avani Rallies on Back Nine to Be Placed Seventh at Australian Amateurs

Melbourne, Jan 18 (PTI) India's Avani Prashanth recovered from two double bogeys on the front nine with five birdies on the back nine before closing with a bogey in the third round of the Australian Amateur Championships here on Thursday.

Avani carded a second straight 2-over 75 at the Par-73 courses. Avani, ranked 50th in the world and the top ranked star from the Indian Golf Union, shot 72-75 on the first two days and is now 3-over 222 and in tied seventh place.

Also Read | One World One Family Cup 2024: Sachin Tendulkar’s ‘One World’ Beats Yuvraj Singh’s ‘One Family’ By Four Wickets in Friendly T20 Match.

The leader in the women's section is Amelia Harris, who had two eagles in her round of 5-under 68 and she is 9-under for three rounds. She is way ahead of second placed Mamika Shinchi of Japan who carded 71 in the third round and has a total of 3-under.

Only four players are under par after three rounds at the challenging course, where the conditions became tougher after rain on the second day.

Also Read | NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

The other Indian in the women's section, Heena Kang, missed the cut on the weather-hit second day. She shot 80-80.

In the men's section the lone Indian to make the cut was Varun Muthappa (74-73-77) who was 12-over and T-74, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit Narwal missed the cut.

Avani opened with three pars and then ran into a disastrous stretch with a bogey and two double bogeys in a span of four holes between the fourth and the sixth.

She fought back on the second nine at Yarra Yarra Golf Club with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th with just one bogey till then on 11th.

Avani, who was runner-up last week at the Australian Masters of Amateurs, will be looking to a lower round and move up ahead of next month's Women's Amateur Asia Pacific (WAAP) in Thailand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Mains 2024
200K+ searches
NTA
200K+ searches
NHPC share price
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup 2024
20K+ searches
China population decline
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
JEE Mains 2024
200K+ searches
NTA
200K+ searches
NHPC share price
20K+ searches
T20 World Cup 2024
20K+ searches
China population decline
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News ");iw.close();var c=iw[b];} catch(e){var iw=d;var c=d[gi]("M377732ScriptRootC753359");}var dv=iw[ce]('div');dv.id="MG_ID";dv[st][ds]=n;dv.innerHTML=753359;c[ac](dv); var s=iw[ce]('script');s.async='async';s.defer='defer';s.charset='utf-8';s.src=wp+"//jsc.mgid.com/l/a/latestly.com.753359.js?t="+D.getUTCFullYear()+D.getUTCMonth()+D.getUTCDate()+D.getUTCHours();c[ac](s);}document.addEventListener('scroll', function(e) { if(ap1 == 0){ ap1 = ap1 + 1; loadinImageMgid(); } });

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot