NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 4th T20I 2024: After having conceded the series, Pakistan will play for pride in the remaining two games against New Zealand. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 19. The NZ vs PAK 4th T20I has start time of 01:40 AM as per IST. New Zealand leads the five-match series 2-0 and will be aiming to seal the deal in this fixture. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in NZ vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket competition can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of the NZ vs PAK 4th T20I match. ICC Shares Rendered Image of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Pop-up Stadium To Host India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 Match in New York.

Pakistan have been ordinary in all the three matches thus far and interestingly failed to chase big targets despite winning the toss in all the games. It will interesting to see if both teams try out some new combinations. Pakistan could think about resting Babar Azam. Meanwhile, in the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the series opener we have picked seven players from the New Zealand team and four from Pakistan to complete our NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. Mohammad Rizwan Drops Bat While Running, Ends Up With One Run Short Despite Trying to Reach Crease With Gloves During NZ vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024, Picture Goes Viral!.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ).

Batsmen: Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK) and Finn Allen (NZ).

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Mohammad Nawaz (PAK).

Bowlers: Zaman Khan (PAK), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) and Tim Southee (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Likely Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Finn Allen (c) and Babar Azam (vc).

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (C), Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Babar Azam (PAK), Saim Ayub (PAK), Finn Allen (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner, Mohammad Nawaz (PAK), Zaman Khan (PAK), Lockie Ferguson (NZ) and Tim Southee (NZ).

