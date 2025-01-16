New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The India Open Super 750 badminton tournament witnessed dominant performances in the pre-quarterfinals as Danish star Viktor Axelsen and South Korea's Tomoka Miyazaki advanced to the next stage with convincing victories.

Axelsen, the reigning world champion, defeated Singapore's Jia Heng Jason 21-11, 21-14 in the men's singles pre-quarterfinal. After the match, Axelsen expressed his admiration for the Indian crowd's unwavering support.

Also Read | Drunk Fans Force Australian Open 2025 Felix Auger Aliassime vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Shift to Another Court to Avoid Distraction.

"The Indian crowd is so supportive. It's so loud when I go on court, even compared to Indian players. I'm very thankful for that. It almost feels like I'm playing at home," Axelsen told reporters.

Reflecting on his game, he acknowledged some early challenges in the second game but was ultimately satisfied with his performance.

Also Read | IND 71-34 BHU | India vs Bhutan Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Highlights: Sensational Hosts Seal Fourth Consecutive Victory With Confident Display, Qualifies For Quarter-Final.

"At the start of the 2nd game, I lagged behind a bit. Jason played a good attacking game, but eventually, I stepped up," he explained.

Axelsen remains focused on improvement and preparation.

"In my mind, I haven't peaked yet, so I try to focus on my training as much as I can...Even though I look very serious on the court and emotional sometimes, I enjoy playing...Hopefully, I can have a good match tomorrow as well," he added.

In the women's singles pre-quarterfinal, South Korea's Tomoka Miyazaki outplayed India's Anupama Upadhyaya with a commanding 21-6, 21-9 victory. Miyazaki attributed her success to her rigorous training and the opportunity to practice with world-class players like Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

"I worked harder than the last time. My opponent was tougher than the last time...The most important thing that helped me was getting to train with the best players," Miyazaki told reporters.

She also spoke about the influence of Yamaguchi on her game.

"I had watched Akane Yamaguchi's videos a lot, but when I got to practise with her in person, the most surprising thing for me was her speed. I get my speed from her," she said.

Looking ahead, Miyazaki remains focused on her ultimate goal.

"My only goal for now is to win this tournament," she stated confidently.

Both Axelsen and Miyazaki have showcased exceptional form and will be aiming to carry their momentum into the quarterfinals as the tournament progresses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)