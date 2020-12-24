London [UK], December 24 (ANI): Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta feeling good and looking to become a mainstay at Chelsea after ending a two-month exile from Premier League competition.

The Blues' club captain returned to Frank Lampard's side for a 3-0 victory over London neighbours West Ham.

Azpilicueta is eyeing Reece James' place in the side who missed the last game with a knee complaint and is yet to be ruled into contention for another derby clash with Arsenal on Boxing Day.

"It was good to be back. I've been playing more in the Champions League but it's true that in the Premier League, I haven't been involved since Old Trafford," Azpilicueta told the club's official website.

"It has been a while but my job is to work hard to improve every day and, whenever the manager needs me to step up, do the best job I can. To win was important and we did well," he added.

Victory over West Ham has helped to keep Chelsea in title contention, as they sit fifth in the table, with Azpilicueta taking plenty of positives from a convincing success.

"The way they play, they put you under pressure. At only 1-0, the game was open and we had to suffer. When you come from two defeats, you have to recover that spirit of winning and we did that," the defender said.

"We know we can improve our game but from the mental point of view, and how we defended all together with the crossing of balls and the set-play settings, we did well altogether because they are one of the best teams in England on that," he added. (ANI)

