Selangor [Malaysia], February 16 (ANI): The Indian women's team blanked Hong Kong 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships for the first time in the history of the competition while the men went down 2-3 against Japan in Selangor on Friday.

Indian women, who had upset China on Tuesday to top Group W, capitalised on a favourable quarter-final draw with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu once again leading the charge.

Sindhu, who is returning after a long injury-induced layoff, started strong against Lo Sin Yan Happy but had to regroup herself after a second-game hiccup to win 21-7, 16-21, 21-12 to give India the lead.

Sindhu began the match with a bang winning 11 of the first 12 points and sailed through the opening game. But if she was hoping for an easy outing, Lo had other plans. The Hong Kong shuttler used her deceptive strokes to trouble her opponent and forced a decider.

In the final game, Sindhu was just too strong for her opponent as she once again started aggressively and never looked in trouble.

The women's doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa then proved that they were the pair in form as they got the better of world no. 18 combination of Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam 21-10, 21-14 to put India within striking distance of the semi-final spot.

Ashmita Chaliha then wrapped up the quarterfinal encounter with a 21-12, 21-13 win over Yeung Sum Yee.

Assured of a medal, India will now face top seeds Japan, who defeated China 3-2 in the other quarterfinals.

However, it was a heartbreak for the men as they came within striking distance of a semi-final spot but two-time former world champion Kento Momota found a way to take his team through, beating Kidambi Srikanth in the third singles.

With the team locked at 2-2, all eyes were on the third and final singles between two former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth and Kento Momota. Srikanth drew first blood by claiming the opening game before the Japanese fought back to force a decider.

It looked like India were through to the semi-final when Srikanth opened up a 19-12 lead but Momota forced his way back by winning eight straight points. The Indian managed to save one match point but could not stop the Japanese from taking the match in an hour and 17 minutes. (ANI)

