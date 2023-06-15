Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 15 (ANI): Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain's unbeaten fifties guided Bangladesh to 134-1 in their second innings and put hosts in control of a one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka on Thursday.

At the time of stumps, Bangladesh's score read with Najmul Hossain Shanto (54) and Zakir Hasan (54) unbeaten at the crease.

The pair of Shanto and Hasan stitched unbeaten 116 runs partnership for the second-wicket.

Despite gaining a 236-run advantage in the first innings and leading by 370 runs at stumps on the second day, Bangladesh chose against enforcing the follow-on.

In their unbroken second-wicket stand, the pair accumulated 116 runs, with Mahmudul Hasan (17) the sole batter removed in the second innings. Ebadot Hossain returned 4-47, with Bangladesh needing just three overs after tea to finish off the Afghan innings, which was bowled out for 146.

Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam finished with two wickets each after dismissing the final two batsmen.

Afghanistan was reduced to 51-4 immediately after the lunch break by Ebadot and Shoriful Islam, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with a 65-run fifth-wicket stand.

Mehidy broke the partnership when he lbw Jamal for 35, and Ebadot quickly dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan's tail.

Bangladesh resumed its first innings at 362-5 but was bowled out for 382 early in the morning after losing their last five wickets for just nine runs.

On his debut for Afghanistan, Nijat Masood scored 5-79, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai concluded with 2-39.

However, Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession, putting an end to their blistering start to the day.

Ibrahim Zadran was out for six after nicking Shoriful, while Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir taking a sharp low catch at the third slip.

Rahmat Shah was the next to go, holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine runs.

Afghan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi left for nine minutes after the intermission. Before their unexpected collapse, the host had demonstrated some positive intent to increase its nighttime total.

Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but was caught at gully by Amir Hamza off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.

In the next over from Nijat, Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) joined Mehidy before Yamin removed Taskin for two.

Nijat next bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and end Bangladesh's batting in an unexpectedly quick fashion. (ANI)

