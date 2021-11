Chattogram [Bangladesh], November 26 (ANI): Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das had an impressive day with the bat as Bangladesh dominated the proceedings on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.

At stumps on Day 1, Bangladesh's score read 253/4 with Liton Das (113*) and Rahim (82*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Rahim and Liton have extended their fifth-wicket partnership to 204 runs.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh did got get off to an ideal start as the hosts lost their first four wickets with just 49 runs on the board. Shadman Islam (14), Saif Hassan (14), Najmul Hossain Shanto (14), and skipper Mominul Haque (6) failed to leave a mark with the bat in hand.

However, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das then joined forces and the duo revived the innings for Bangladesh, taking the score to 171/4 at the tea interval. By the break, both batters had crossed their respective half-centuries.

After the tea break, the duo started from where they left off and Liton Das brought up his century off 199 balls in the 78th over of the innings. In the end, Mushfiqur and Liton ensured that the hosts do not lose any more wickets before stumps on Day 1.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 253/4 (Liton Das 113*, Mushfiqur Rahim 82*; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-50) vs Pakistan. (ANI)

