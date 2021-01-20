Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 20 (ANI): Former vice president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Raisuddin Ahmed passed away in Dhaka after a prolonged illness on Wednesday. He was 82.

Ahmed was the general secretary of the erstwhile Bangladesh Cricket Control Board from 1975 to 1981. From 1991 to 2001 he served the Board as its vice president. As a director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national carrier, Ahmed also roped in Biman as cricket's first major sponsor in the country.

"Raisuddin Ahmed served Bangladesh cricket at a time when the game was struggling to take off. It is due to the selfless efforts of people like him that our cricket is where it is today. On behalf of the Board I extend condolences and sympathies to his family and pray for the salvation of his soul," BCB president Nazmul Hassan said in a statement.

During his time as the BCB's vice-president from 1991 to 2001, Bangladesh took even more significant strides, as they won the 1997 ICC Trophy to qualify for the 1999 World Cup, as well as gain Test status in June 2000. (ANI)

