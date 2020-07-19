Dhaka, Jul 19 (PTI) Nine Bangladesh players returned to training on Sunday with only one cricketer allowed to practice inside the stadium as part of the COVID-19 safety protocols.

The ESPNcricinfo reported that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed the use of its facilities for the first time since March when global cricketing activities came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | WI 90/2 in 33 Overs | England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 2nd Test Day 4: Dom Bess Accounts for Alzarri Joseph.

Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shafiul Islam trained in Dhaka while pacer Khaleel Ahmed and spinner Nasum Ahmed hit the nets in Sylhet.

Only one trainer is allowed with the cricketer inside the stadium with both using separate water bottles, seats and toilets.

Also Read | Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle: Fans Storm Twitter With Greetings for Renowned Cricket Commentator As He Turns 59!.

BCB cricket operations chief Akram Khan said players had been requesting to train since May but the board did not take the risk in the wake of rising case count in the country.

"We have had requests from players to train since before last Eid (in May), but we didn't encourage them. The situation wasn't good, and neither is it okay now.

"But we have had the ground and training facilities ready since May, so we decided to open them for players this time. As long as the pandemic situation remains the same, this is how the training will be arranged. Obviously if it improves, we will be back to full training immediately," he said.

Khan added that the BCB is also okay with players preferring to stay at home amid the health crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)