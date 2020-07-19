One of the most prolific cricket commentators ever, Harsha Bhogle turns 59 on Sunday (July 19, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailed as the Voice of Indian Cricket, Bhogle’s knowledge and passion for the game is second to none and that’s evident when he holds the mic. Bhogle isn’t someone who raises his voice to intensify his words but it’s the subtleness which does the magic. His ability to describe a particular moment of the game is nothing but incredible as many of his quotes are still engraved in the minds of the fans. Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Did You Know That Famous Cricket Commentator Featured in THIS Jackie Shroff-Starrer Bollywood Movie?

Bhogle, a university-level cricketer, commentated for the All India Radio at the age of 19. However, he journeyed his way into the top cricket commentating business through sheer determination and hard work. In fact, he is the first Indian commentator to be invited by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Radio to commentate on an Australia vs India series in 1992. Despite not playing cricket at the highest level, Bhogle’s expert criticism is lauded and appreciated even by many prominent players. Thanks to his high-quality speech, Bhogle has earned many fans all around the world who stormed Twitter on his special day. Have a look. Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Top 10 Memorable Commentary Quotes.

Wishes From CSK!!

Nasser Hussain: It's England but India has more respect in the stadium & the pitch is completely assisting your spinners. Says a lot about our hospitality right? Harsha Bhogle: Well, we let you rule our nation for so many years. I believe that's the least you can do for us. 😍🇮🇳 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 19, 2020

Gem!!

Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle💎 Thread 🧵 on Some of his best Comments in Comm Box In one of the T20 games in Australia, wickets started to fall like a pack of cards. To that he said -” This series is sponsored by KFC and the wickets are falling faster than their deliveries.” pic.twitter.com/E5HPNw1s88 — K H A Y A M (@KhayamSays) July 19, 2020

Quotes!!

" This is most romantic moment in Indian Cricket " Harsha Bhogle when Anil Kumble scored his maiden Test Century! Happy Birthday Harsha 😊 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) July 19, 2020

Who Can Forget This Moment?

Harsha Bhogle's greatest stint behind the mic. Nothing, absolutely nothing can beat this. Thanks for this (also to the person who added the background music which made us emotional every time we watched) Wish you a very happy birthday from all the Sachin fans across the world. pic.twitter.com/G6367LUqlA — SACH IS LIFE 💯🏏 (@_SACHisLIFE) July 19, 2020

Happy Birthday!!

Happy Birthday Harsha Bhogle Some of his great commentaries 👇 On Sachin 'If Sachin plays well, India sleeps well' 'When Sachin hits a straight drive, the world seems all the more beautiful' On Dravid 'Ask him to walk on water and he'll ask, how many kilometers?' — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 19, 2020

More Wishes!!

"It's absolutely impossible to know what Dhoni is Thinking, don't think even dhoni's shadows know what he is thinking. That how he keeps his cards on his chest. " But this is my gut feel, one day you realise that Dhoni is Gone. ~ Harsha Bhogle. Happy birthday @bhogleharsha pic.twitter.com/O8yGRafSup — P A N T H E R™ (@CricSurya07) July 19, 2020

Another One!!

“I think he is waiting for tomorrow’s newspaper to declare him out.” - Harsha Bhogle, during the famous Sydney test when Clarke was waiting for umpire’s decision after nicking the ball.#HappyBirthdayHarshaBhogle https://t.co/sjx18hNlA6 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 19, 2020

Fans Heaping Praises!!

Harsha Bhogle was born on this day,this means Harsha Bhogle will celebrate his birthday today. Incredible how things fell in place like that for one of India's greatest commentators 😃 Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha sir — Udit (@udit_buch) July 19, 2020

Legend!!

A Very Happy Birthday to one of the best, finest Cricket Expert and Commentator of all time. A man with simply no haters. Don't we all just love Harsha Sir? ❤️ Happy Birthday @bhogleharsha 🎂#HappyBirthdayHarshaBhogle #HarshaBhogle pic.twitter.com/0flkQ20pZp — Yash 🏏🌍 (@CricFreakYash) July 19, 2020

Currently, the legendary commentator is associated with Star Sports as part of their commentary panel for every series featuring the Indian Cricket Team. In fact, he is one of India’s biggest names in cricket commentary when the nation tours abroad. Along with this, the veteran commentator does regular video interviews and also writes articles for the popular cricket website Cricbuzz.

