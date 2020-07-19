One of the most prolific cricket commentators ever, Harsha Bhogle turns 59 on Sunday (July 19, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. Hailed as the Voice of Indian Cricket, Bhogle’s knowledge and passion for the game is second to none and that’s evident when he holds the mic. Bhogle isn’t someone who raises his voice to intensify his words but it’s the subtleness which does the magic. His ability to describe a particular moment of the game is nothing but incredible as many of his quotes are still engraved in the minds of the fans. Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Did You Know That Famous Cricket Commentator Featured in THIS Jackie Shroff-Starrer Bollywood Movie?

Bhogle, a university-level cricketer, commentated for the All India Radio at the age of 19. However, he journeyed his way into the top cricket commentating business through sheer determination and hard work. In fact, he is the first Indian commentator to be invited by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) Radio to commentate on an Australia vs India series in 1992. Despite not playing cricket at the highest level, Bhogle’s expert criticism is lauded and appreciated even by many prominent players. Thanks to his high-quality speech, Bhogle has earned many fans all around the world who stormed Twitter on his special day. Have a look. Harsha Bhogle Birthday Special: Top 10 Memorable Commentary Quotes.

Currently, the legendary commentator is associated with Star Sports as part of their commentary panel for every series featuring the Indian Cricket Team. In fact, he is one of India’s biggest names in cricket commentary when the nation tours abroad. Along with this, the veteran commentator does regular video interviews and also writes articles for the popular cricket website Cricbuzz.

