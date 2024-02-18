Chattogram [Bangladesh], February 18 (ANI): Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Sunday was taken to hospital after he suffered a blow to the head during a Comilla Victorians practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 28-year-old fell to the ground after he was hit by the ball on the left side of his head. The incident took place as the Victorians were preparing for their upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) fixture against Sylhet Strikers.

Comilla Victorians' physio Zahidul Islam said that there was an open wound on Rahman's head after he suffered the injury.

"During practice, a ball hit directly at the left parietal area (head) of Mustafizur Rahman. There was an open wound in his parietal area and we worked with a compression bandage to stop bleeding and immediately shifted him to Imperial Hospital. After the CT scan, we are satisfied that he had only external injury. There is no intracranial bleeding. Now the surgical team has given him stitches on the open wound," Islam was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

"When we were prepping him for the ride to the hospital, he seemed to be acting normally," Comilla's media manager Sohanuzzaman Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

After playing nine games in the ongoing BPL, the Victorians stand in second place on the standings with 14 points by their name. (ANI)

