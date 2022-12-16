Chattogram, Dec 15 (PTI) Set a stiff 513-run target to win, Bangladesh reached 42 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the opening Test against India here on Friday.

India dismissed Bangladesh for 150 in their first innings with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking a career-best 5 for 40.

Also Read | Liverpool vs AC Milan, Dubai Super Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Skipper KL Rahul, however, didn't enforce the follow-on.

India then declared their second innings for 258 for 2 after Shubman Gill (110 off 152 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out off 130 balls) hit centuries.

Also Read | Pakistan Super League 2023: Check Out All the Squads of PSL 2023.

At the break, Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) were at the crease for the home team.

Brief Scores:

India: 404 and 258/2 in 61.4 overs (S Gill 110, C Pujara 102 not out; Khaleed Ahmed 1/51).

Bangladesh: 150 and 42 for none in 12 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 25).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)