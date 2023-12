Mirpur (Bangladesh), Dec 6 (AP) Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bat Wednesday as his team bids for its first Test cricket series victory over New Zealand.

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after winning the opener by 150 runs and retained the same starting lineup for the second Test.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who hurt a finger on Tuesday, was deemed fit to play as Bangladesh aimed again to unsettle New Zealand with a strong spin attack.

New Zealand made one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner replacing leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel. AP

