Paris, Jan 19 (AP) Bradley Barcola's brilliance combined with Gianluigi Donnarumma's decisive saves helped Paris Saint-Germain win at Lens 2-1 in Ligue 1.

The win on Saturday extended PSG's lead in the standings to 10 points but did little to mask the defensive frailties of Luis Enrique's team ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Manchester City next week.

Also Read | ILT20: Gerhard Erasmus, Shimron Hetmyer Shine as Gulf Giants Register First Win in Tournament With Commanding Six-Wicket Victory Over Dubai Capital.

PSG remained unbeaten in Ligue 1 but suffered a lot in front of the buoyant crowd at Stade Bollaert. Lens played boldly and had many chances. Lens finally cracked in the 86th minute when Barcola, who previously delivered the assist that led to Fabian Ruiz's equalizer, scored the winner.

PSG has conceded four goals in its past three matches, including a pair midweek against an amateur side in the French Cup.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: 10-Men Kerala Blasters FC Hold Off Northeast United FC For Goalless Draw.

With two matches left in the Champions League, PSG sits in 25th place, meaning it could miss out on the knockout stage.

PSG concedes first

============

The hosts defended well early on to withstand PSG's attacks and grew into the game to take the lead from a corner.

Przemyslaw Frankowski kicked the ball into the box for Vitinha to head it toward the far post where the unmarked M'Bala Nzola was waiting. The Angolan forward beat Donnarumma with a precise low shot from close range.

Nzola thought he had a second in the 57th after a fast counterattack only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Instead, PSG leveled three minutes later from its first big occasion as Barcola resisted a challenge from Malang Sarr and set up Ruiz with a cut-back pass. The Spanish midfielder gave Lille 'keeper Hervé Koffi no chance.

Lens then caused havoc in the PSG defense several times but could not convert its chances because of Donnarumma. Often criticized this season, he was decisive in the 65th to deny Goduine Koyalipou with a double save, and his spectacular diving effort nine minutes from time kept out a powerful goal-bound strike from Jonathan Gradit. He made another save in stoppage time.

Koffi was crucial, too, when he blocked a shot from Désiré Doué with his head but was powerless when Barcola was picked in the box and expertly controlled João Neves' pass and shot into the top corner.

Lens remained in seventh place, 19 points behind PSG.

Brest wins Brittany derby

===============

Rennes slumped to another defeat in a dismal season three days after exiting the French Cup with a loss to a second-tier opponent.

Saturday's 2-1 loss to Brest left Rennes one point above the relegation playoff spot. Rennes has lost 11 of its first 18 league matches for the first time since 1983-84.

Hugo Magnetti and Ludovic Ajorque scored for Brest. Ludovic Blas pulled one back in the 77th, too late for angry Rennes supporters. A group of Rennes players who moved toward diehard supporters after the final whistle faced a hostile reception and security officers had to stop some from entering the pitch.

Also, sixth-placed Lyon drew with Toulouse 0-0. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)