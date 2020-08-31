Southampton [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that other batsmen apart from David Warner and Steve Smith need to step up and contribute on a regular basis.

His remark came after Australia's intra-squad match on Sunday (local time).

Both Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis helped the Pat Cummins XI defeat Aaron Finch XI in the 50-over intra-squad match.

The pair of Stoinis and Maxwell put on 174 runs in just 153 balls for the third wicket. Stoinis's also recorded figures of 4-31 in seven overs with the ball as the Finch XI put up 249 in 48.4 overs.

"Since the BBL final, I haven't had a hit against any bowler so it's nice to get out there. It took a bit of time to get used to the wicket but it was nice to get some rhythm," cricket.com.au quoted Maxwell as saying.

"That's all you can hope for as a middle-order batter, is a fight for spots and for guys to put their hands up and make some big scores and give the selectors something to think about. Can't just have Warner, Finch, and Smith making runs all the time, we've got to have other guys contributing as well," he added.

Commenting on Stoinis' performance, Maxwell said: "Stoinis batted beautifully and took the pressure off me at the start, he was striking boundaries at will and looked in the unbelievable nick. It's a scary sign for Australian cricket when he's up and firing and hitting the ball as hard as he does."

Stoinis registered 12 boundaries and two sixes in his 71-ball knock of 87 runs.

Australia will lock horns with England in three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20Is will be played at the Ageas Bowl while the ODIs will take place at Emirates Old Trafford.

All these matches will be played behind closed doors.

Australia has named a 21-man squad for the upcoming limited-over series against England.

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

The first T20I between England and Australia will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4. (ANI)

