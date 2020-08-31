Ravindra Jadeja is known for his wit and very often gets you stumped with his replies. Now here was another instance wherein the CSK all-rounder displayed his wit and got a netizen stumped with his reply. So here's what happened. Ravindra Jadeja has been posting pictures of himself sweating it out in his hotel room. The CSK all-rounder leaves no stone unturned to keep himself in the best of shape. Jadeja recently posted a snap of himself chilling out in his hotel room. Here a netizen went on to ask him about the person who captured him on camera. Suresh Raina Labelled 'Prima Donna' by CSK Boss N Srinivasan After Southpaw Pulls Out of IPL 2020 Abruptly!

Little did the netizen know that Chennai Super Kings would notice the comment and even reply on the same. Jadeja in his typical style went on to respond and wrote,"Beta phone mai timer bhi hota hai. The comment garnered more than 6,00 like on Instagram. So check out the picture and the comment below:

View this post on Instagram Chilling with my self☕️! #selfmotivation #dontgiveup A post shared by Ravindra Jadeja🇮🇳 (@ravindra.jadeja) on Aug 27, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Check out the comment below

Comment by Raina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ravindra Jadeja was not a part of the pre-season camp before the team went to UAE for IPL 2020. However, he is now a part of the squad. Talking about the team, 12 of their members have been tested positive for COVID-19. Suresh Raina has left the squad abruptly and has returned to India. It is said that he had a tiff with the management of CSK over a hotel room.

