Born on August 31, 1969, Javagal Srinath is considered one of the finest bowlers produced by Indian cricket. The former Indian pacer was a frontline fast bowler for the Indian cricket team until his retirement, and the second Indian pace bowler after Kapil Dev to take 200 Test wickets. Srinath also happens to be the first bowler to take 300 ODI wickets for India. Needless to say that his stellar performances bagged him many fans and his spells have been cherished this date Now as the former Indian pacer turns a year older let’s have a look at four best spells by him. Javagal Srinath Triggered Revolution in Indian Pace Bowling, Says VVS Laxman.

5/24 vs Sri Lanka, Kanpur:

This was quite a memorable performance by the Indian pacer when the Men in Blue played against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 1993, Srinath’s fifer led India to a stunning win against Sri Lanka by seven wickets. This is surely one of the best spells by the former Indian bowler.

6/21 vs South Africa:

Here was another match when Srinath delivered yet another memorable performance. Javagal Srinath’s killer spells led India to a 64-run victory at Ahmedabad in the first Test against South Africa in 1996.

5/46 and 8/86 vs Pakistan:

Srinath’s fifer in the first innings and eight-wicket haul in second were good enough to rattle Pakistan in the first match of the Asian Test Championship. The match was played in 1999.

4/23 vs New Zealand:

India failed to win the first ODI against New Zealand in 2002, but Auckland still cherishes the killer spells by Srinath. He picked four wickets giving away 23 runs.

That's all we have in the article and if you think we have missed out on any of your favourite spells, weigh in with your comments in the box below. Coming back to Srinath's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).