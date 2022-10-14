Christchurch [New Zealand], October 14 (ANI): Pakistan captain Babar Azam appreciated middle-order batters for their crucial contributions that helped the team win the Tri-Series final against New Zealand on Friday at the Hagley Oval.

Mohammad Nawaz's unbeaten knock of 38 helped Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the tri-series final at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

The opening batsmen heaped praise on Nawaz and Haider Ali for helping Pakistan chase the 164-run target set by the Kiwis. He also applauded the other batters in the middle order for contributing to the run chase.

"Batters were great, especially the middle order who did their job. The way Nawaz and Haider are playing is outstanding. That's what you want the middle order to do, step up," Babar said.

Pakistani middle order had in recent past faced flak from the cricket fraternity for not making winning contributions with the bat with the team depending heavily on the opening duo of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan.

Babar gave credit for the victory to the entire team and said that the team started well with the ball and the batters made sure that the team sees it through, making this win a complete team effort.

"The way the team played well, all credit to them. Started well with the ball, and especially the death overs were very good. The wicket behaved similar in both innings, so I don't think so (whether he regretted chasing on seeing the pitch)," he said.

"Before the big event, we have good confidence as a team and hope to carry the momentum forward," Babar said referring to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Earlier New Zealand had won the toss and captain Kane Williamson played a magnificent knock of 59 as New Zealand posted a total of 163/7 in 20 overs.

