Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Bengaluru FC are back in the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs!

After missing out on the top six last season, the Blues have scripted a remarkable turnaround. They bounced back from a turbulent mid-season slump to secure a well-deserved spot in the ISL 2024-25 playoffs, finishing third with 38 points, as per the official website of ISL.

Bengaluru FC's campaign was a rollercoaster ride filled with highs and lows. They kicked off the season in style, looking like serious contenders for the top spot. Their early performances were a statement of intent, dominating opponents with a rock-solid defense and an efficient attack.

However, their season took an unexpected turn as they encountered a slump that threatened to derail their playoff ambitions. Despite the challenges, they found their rhythm when it mattered most, making a late charge to secure a top-six finish.

Right from the outset, Bengaluru FC meant business. They hit the ground running, winning five of their first six matches, a stellar run that saw them occupy the top spot in the league early on.

Their attack was firing on all cylinders, netting 11 goals in six games, while their defense stood like an unshakable wall, conceding just once.

The Blues were playing some of their best football, showcasing a perfect blend of defensive solidity and attacking fluidity. Fans at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium had every reason to dream big, as their team looked set to challenge for the top honours.

Football is a game of ups and downs, and Bengaluru FC soon found themselves in troubled waters. After their blistering start, the team hit a rough patch, winning just three of their next 13 matches.

A side that once looked rock solid at the back suddenly found itself vulnerable, conceding at crucial moments and struggling to maintain its early momentum.

As the defeats started piling up, so did the pressure. For a club with Bengaluru FC's pedigree, slipping down the table was a reality check.

The turn of the year brought more woes, with four losses in their first five games of 2025. Playoff hopes, which once seemed a certainty, were now hanging by a thread.

Just when it looked like the Blues were staring at another disappointing season, Gerard Zaragoza's side dug deep and delivered a stunning resurgence.

Following a disheartening home defeat to Punjab FC early in February, Bengaluru FC flipped the script with three straight wins, reclaiming control of their playoff destiny.

The third straight win, which was a crucial victory over Chennaiyin FC, not only completed the double over their Southern rivals but also sealed their playoff berth.

It was a narrow win decided by Rahul Bheke's header, but it was one that showcased the grit and determination of this Bengaluru FC side, proving they weren't going to let their season slip away without a fight.

While the Blues went winless in their final two league games with a draw against East Bengal FC and losing to Mumbai City FC the closing stages of the season saw young talents like Namgyal Bhutia, Lalremtluanga Fanai and few others impress.

If there was one factor that played a defining role in Bengaluru FC's playoff qualification, it was their formidable home form. Seven of their 11 league wins came at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where the fans played their part in lifting the team during crucial moments. That fortress-like atmosphere proved invaluable in getting them across the line.

Bengaluru FC finished the league stage in third place with 38 points, an impressive achievement considering the hurdles they faced. The Blues also ended with the third-best win tally in the league.

With the playoffs now set, Bengaluru FC head into the knockouts with belief. A thrilling one-legged knockout battle against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium stands between them and the semi-finals. With their never-say-die spirit and home crowd behind them, the Blues will be ready to fight for a shot at their second ISL Cup. (ANI)

