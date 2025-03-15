IPL Live Streaming Online and Telecast: It is that time of the year again! 10 teams will be in action with the coveted IPL 2025 trophy on the line and fans will get to showcase support for their respective franchises as they battle it out to gain supremacy in one of the most popular T20 leagues in the world. The IPL 2025 is just a few days away and expectedly, the excitement levels are sky-high! This will be in the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League and over the years, fans have had several sources of watching IPL live streaming online and telecast. In this article, we shall take a look at all of that. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL 2025 starts on March 22 with a blockbuster clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. KKR are the defending champions, having won a third title last year with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the previous season being a record-breaking one, fans can expect more fireworks in IPL 2025. The competition also needless to say, will be pretty intense as the IPL teams face each other for bragging rights. IPL live streaming and telecast rights are something for which there have been competition in attaining, with the massive support the IPL has, not just in India but also in neighbouring nations.

IPL Live Telecast- 2008-2017 (Sony Sports Network)

Sony Sports Network provided IPL live telecast for the very first time in 2008. Sony Sports Network had secured the IPL Streaming, Live Telecast rights from 2008 to 2017. For Indian fans, watching IPL live telecast on Sony MAX, Sony SIX and Sony ESPN TV channels is a matter of nostalgia with the channels gaining immense popularity during the tournament every year. It was in these years that the IPL started to become one of the most followed leagues across the world. IPL 2025: A Look at Delhi Capitals' New Captain Axar Patel's Captaincy Experience Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 18.

IPL Live Streaming-2010-2013 (YouTube)

In 2010, IPL had struck an agreement with Google which paved the way for IPL live streaming to be available on YouTube. This helped IPL live streaming to be available globally and fans could also have the opportunity rewind and watch live matches, something those watching IPL live telecast could not do. Reports suggest that the IPL had attained massive levels of popularity on YouTube

IPL Live Streaming- 2015 (Hotstar)

Star India had launched Disney+ Hotstar in 2015 and having acquired the rights for IPL live streaming, fans would witness Indian Premier League matches on the platform.

IPL Live Telecast, Streaming 2018-2022 (Star Sports and Hotstar)

Star Sports broke Sony's dominance on IPL live streaming and telecast by securing the broadcast rights till 2022 for a massive sum of Rs 16,347 crore. Star Sports had become the new source of IPL live telecast while fans would identify IPL live streaming with Disney+ Hotstar. The viewership for IPL live telecast as well as IPL live streaming continued to rise.

IPL Live Telecast, Streaming 2023-2027 (Star Sports and JioCinema)

JioCinema became a massive player in IPL live streaming rights after it gained access to the same. It was not just a platform but one which provided IPL streaming live cricket streaming. In 2023, the IPL broadcast and streaming rights were up for grabs with BCCI eventually selling off them off for a massive sum of Rs 48,390 crore. This was a different thing this time around as the IPL live telecast and streaming rights were broken into four groups. While Star Sports held on to the broadcast rights, the IPL live streaming rights were acquired by JioCinema. JioCinema would go on to provide IPL free live streaming online.

IPL Live Telecast, Streaming 2025 (Star Sports and JioHotstar)

The Jio-Star merger was a massive development that saw JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar services being merged. As a result, IPL live telecast will continue to be available on Star Sports Network TV channels. But fans will not be able to watch IPL 2025 free live streaming online, with JioHotstar needing a subscription after offering free minutes.

