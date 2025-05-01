Berlin, May 1 (AP) Bayer Leverkusen has snapped up highly rated teenager Ibrahim Maza from second-division club Hertha Berlin in its first signing for next season.

The 19-year-old Maza, an attacking midfielder, signed a contract through June 2030, the 2024 Bundesliga champion said on Thursday.

Also Read | GT vs SRH IPL 2025, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Kicker magazine reported the clubs agreed on a transfer fee of around 12 million euros ($13.6 million) for the player.

It promises to be the start of a busy summer at Leverkusen with key players including Jonathan Tan set to leave, uncertainty over the future of star Florian Wirtz, and coach Xabi Alonso expected to leave amid links to former club Real Madrid.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Asian Games Silver Medallist Kishore Jena Confirms Participation in Star-Studded Event.

Former Barcelona coach Xavi and Erik ten Hag, who was previously in charge of Manchester United, are reportedly candidates to succeed Alonso, who led unbeaten Leverkusen to a league and cup double last season.

The Berlin-born Maza became Hertha's most promising youth player after joining the capital club's junior ranks from local club Reinickendorfer Füchse in 2016.

Hertha was relegated from the Bundesliga in 2023 — Maza scored in the club's last game in the division — and he became one of the team's key attacking threats in the second division where the 1.8-meter right-footed player scored five goals and set up five more this season.

“Maza is currently one of the most interesting young attacking players,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said. “Ibrahim suits us and our style of football. He has outstanding technical skills, can dribble past defenders, and he has an eye for his teammates, which he knows how to use brilliantly.”

Maza played for Germany Under-18s through Under-20s before opting to represent Algeria. He turned down previous offers to leave Hertha and extended his contract with the club in August last year to 2027, but Hertha's financial difficulties meant he was bound to leave sooner rather than later.

“As a Berliner, the greatest thing for me was to become a professional player at Hertha BSC and to be able to wear the (Hertha) flag on my chest in Olympiastadion,” Maza said in a Hertha statement. “I'm grateful now that the club is giving me the chance to take the next step at the highest level in Leverkusen.”

Hertha said it will give Maza “a fitting farewell” before he leaves. There are still three rounds of the second division remaining and Hertha has two games at home. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)