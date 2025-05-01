The 51st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 2. The 51st match of the IPL 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led GT will look to bounce back in their upcoming home game after their recent defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Mohammed Siraj Wins Man of the Match Award in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Match.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers are coming into this contest after defeating five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. However, their performance this season hasn't gone the way they would have planned. The Pat Cummins-led side has a slight chance, and a loss will eliminate them from the IPL 2025 season. Ahead of the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match, take a look at the Ahmedabad weather on May 2.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

The Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be played in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be excellent for playing the game. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 38 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but it can dip to 33 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. Gujarat Titans Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Seven Wickets in IPL 2025; Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar Shine As GT Register Hat-Trick of Wins in Season 18.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

Narendra Modi Stadium has been known to be a good batting deck. It is expected to remain the same during the GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match. However, there are a variety of tracks available at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It will be interesting to see which type of Ahmedabad pitch will be used for the GT vs SRH match. Pitches ranging from black soil, red soil and a mixture of both could determine how surfaces will play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).