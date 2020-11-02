Munich, November 2: Bayern Munich's midfielder Niklas Sule will be missing upcoming fixtures for the club after testing positive for COVID-19. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich star is now under self-isolation. The club has not revealed for how long the midfielder will be out of action for the club. Also Read | DC vs RCB Live Score Updates IPL 2020: Catch Live Scorecard and Commentary of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"Niklas Sule has tested positive for Covid-19. The 25-year-old Bayern Munich defender is self-isolating at home and is doing well," Bayern Munich said in an official statement. Bayern Munich is slated to play against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Tuesday, November 3.

Bayern Munich's Tweet

Niklas Süle, 25, has tested positive for COVID-19. The FC Bayern München defender is currently at home in quarantine. He is doing well. pic.twitter.com/pU4KtmV7Lq — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 2, 2020

Sule is set to miss this clash and he is also likely to sit out in the Bundesliga match against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, November 7.

Sule has made nine appearances to date this season and he played the full 90 minutes in Bayern's fixture against Koln 2-1. Bayern Munich is currently is in the top of the points table with 15 points from six matches.

