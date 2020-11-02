Questions over Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant’s fitness have been raised ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Although the young wicket-keeper got picked in the Test team, he has been sacked from the white-ball teams owing to ‘weight problems.’ On the other hand, Sharma has surprisingly not being named in any squad. The two Indian cricket stars had a conversation after Mumbai Indian’s recent fixture with Delhi Capitals. Later, MI’s Twitter account shared a candid picture from their conversation, expressing excitement for their six-hitting competition. While fans were flooding the comment section with different remarks, Yuvraj Singh took a hilarious dig at Sharma and Pant’s fitness. Rohit Sharma's Medical Report Says He Could Be in Danger of Injuring Himself Again, Says Ravi Shastri.

“Or a competition of fat percent on their cheeks @ritssajdeh,” commented Yuvraj. His antics didn’t stop there as in another comment he wrote: “It’s like ro is saying to pant tere gaal jyada Motey hain ya mere?” Notably, Yuvraj went on to delete both the comments but his remarks didn’t take long in catching the attention of fans. Rishabh Pant Lookalike: Aakash Chopra Finds Doppelganger of Delhi Capitals Wicket-Keeper.

Meanwhile, Sharma has been out of MI’s playing XI since the last few games owing to a hamstring injury. Nevertheless, he has been batting in nets, and Mumbai’s stand-in captain Kieron Pollard suggested that the Hitman will soon take the field. Also, the 33-year-old can still be included in Indian squad after getting the clearance from BCCI's medical team.

