DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: In a virtual qualifier of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals are meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams lost the plot in the season after a sensational start and must leave no stones unturned in the game. Shreyas Iyer’s DC are on a four-match winning streak while Virat Kohli and Co lost their last three games. Hence, one team will definitely go back to winning ways. Notably, the winner of the contest will also seal a top-two finish while the loser will have to depend upon the result of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55.

Their batsmen have let down Delhi in recent times, and they certainly need to rectify the issue to get the favourable result. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been out of touch while Shikhar Dhawan, who’s also the highest run-scorer of the tournament, was out for a duck in his last two games. Nevertheless, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin have been doing well in the bowling department. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore, they lately have been haunted by their old tendency of chocking in crucial situations. Despite getting good starts in the past few games, Virat Kohli’s men haven’t been able to capitalize on the momentum. However, they should back themselves to cross the line with talismans like Kohli, De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal in the ranks.

Delhi registered an emphatic 59-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season. Hence, Iyer’s army will be determined to replicate the history while RCB are looking to turn the tides around.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav