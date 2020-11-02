02 Nov, 19:54 (IST)

OUT! Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket in powerplay this season as Josh Philippe goes back to the pavilion. The Australian youngster completely miscued a big hit as the ball lobed up in the air and Prithvi Shaw took a good running catch at cover point. Philippe c Prithvi Shaw b Rabada 12(17)

02 Nov, 19:49 (IST)

Youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe have made a steady start to Royal Challengers Bangalore innings, collecting runs from the first four overs. Both batsmen have found boundaries on occasion but should look to up the ante with just four overs of powerplay left.

02 Nov, 19:12 (IST)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

02 Nov, 19:12 (IST)

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

02 Nov, 19:11 (IST)

Toss: The news from the center is that Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has elected to bowl first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Ajinkya Rahane, Axar Patel and Daniel Sams come in for DC while Shahbaz Ahmed and Shivam Dube replace Navdeep Saini and Shivam Dube for RCB.

02 Nov, 18:55 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Its a virtual qualifier for both teams as the winner will go through while the loser has to pray for Mumbai Indians' win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last league game. Meanwhile, stay tuned as toss coming up your way.

DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: In a virtual qualifier of Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Delhi Capitals are meeting Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams lost the plot in the season after a sensational start and must leave no stones unturned in the game. Shreyas Iyer’s DC are on a four-match winning streak while Virat Kohli and Co lost their last three games. Hence, one team will definitely go back to winning ways. Notably, the winner of the contest will also seal a top-two finish while the loser will have to depend upon the result of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the game. DC vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 55.

Their batsmen have let down Delhi in recent times, and they certainly need to rectify the issue to get the favourable result. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been out of touch while Shikhar Dhawan, who’s also the highest run-scorer of the tournament, was out for a duck in his last two games. Nevertheless, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin have been doing well in the bowling department. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

Speaking of Royal Challengers Bangalore, they lately have been haunted by their old tendency of chocking in crucial situations. Despite getting good starts in the past few games, Virat Kohli’s men haven’t been able to capitalize on the momentum. However, they should back themselves to cross the line with talismans like Kohli, De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal in the ranks.

Delhi registered an emphatic 59-run triumph when these two sides locked horns earlier in the season. Hence, Iyer’s army will be determined to replicate the history while RCB are looking to turn the tides around.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav