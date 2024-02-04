New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed that left-back Alphonso Davies sustained a ligament strain in his left knee during the club's 3-1 over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The club released an official statement to announce the Canadian's injury which read, "Alphonso Davies suffered a ligament strain in his left knee during Bayern's 3-1 Bundesliga win at home to Borussia Monchengladbach. This was the result of an examination conducted by the club's medical department following the match. The left-back will therefore face a spell on the sidelines."

Davies ended up hurting his knee during the 85th minute of the game when Bayern were ahead in the game with a scoreline of 2-1.

The 23-year-old fullback was featuring in his 27th game of the season across all competitions. He scored his first goal of the season last week during Bayern's 3-2 win over Augsburg.

The German defending champions cut down a goal deficit, with Aleksandar Pavlovic, Hary Kane and Matthijs de Ligt completing the turnaround.

After the game, head coach Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on his team for maintaining composure and creating opportunities after going once goal down.

"We stayed calm and showed a good reaction to the goal we conceded. We had great opportunities to score an early lead but then we had two or three minutes during which Gladbach got into our penalty area for the first time. At that moment, we made the mistake going forward and conceded the goal against the run of play. Afterwards, it was tough for us because Gladbach proved they can defend tenaciously for a sustained period of time. But Harry [Kane] scored that odd tap-in and afterwards we had chances to counter-attack and extend the lead. We did our job. It was a decent performance against a tough opponent," Tuchel said as quoted from the club's official website.

Bayern will face league leaders Bayer Leverkusen next week on Saturday at the BayArena. (ANI)

