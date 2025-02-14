Munich, Feb 14 (AP) Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has extended his contract with the club through June 2030.

The Bavarian powerhouse said Friday that the 21-year-old Musiala, who joined the club as a youth from English side Chelsea in 2019, signed a new deal extending the one he had for another season.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Orlando City vs Inter Miami Club Friendly Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

“People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He's a truly exceptional player,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. “Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don't apply to him. Credit to our sporting management and the board. Today is a very good day for FC Bayern.”

Musiala's extension follows recently announced new deals for teammates Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Also Read | Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of GG-W vs RCB-W Women's Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports and JioHotstar Online.

Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forwards Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller still have contracts expiring at the end of this season.

Musiala fired Bayern to the 2023 Bundesliga title with the winning goal at Cologne in. the last round while Borussia Dortmund was held to a draw by Mainz.

He has seven goals in 38 appearances for Germany. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)