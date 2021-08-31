Sydney [Australia], August 31 (ANI): England batsman James Vince will return to Sydney Sixers for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), the side informed on Tuesday.

Vince has put pen to paper for his fourth campaign with the men in Magenta off the back of his late-season heroics last summer that played a huge part in propelling the Sixers to back-to-back BBL titles.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Live Updates Day 7: Bhagyashri Jadhav Registers PB of 7.00.

"I don't play for the personal accolades or awards, I play to be part of a winning team. What the Sixers have built on and off the field over the last few years is something really special and something I am proud to be part of," Vince said in a statement.

"They are just a great bunch of lads and it's everyone - players, coaches, support staff, the supporters. Shippy (Head Coach Greg Shipperd) creates an environment that we can all thrive in and we are all motivated to do our job for the team and our members and fans.

Also Read | Naomi Osaka vs Marie Bouzkova, US Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India?.

"To experience that final last season at the SCG, in what was our first trip back there all year, was something I'll never forget," he added.

Vince, who has played for England in all three forms of the game, smashed an unbeaten 98 off 53 balls in the grand final qualifier against the Perth Scorchers before slamming 95 from 60 against the Scorchers at a SCG to set up victory in the final.

Vince was also recalled to the England white-ball team for ODI and T20I duties and earlier this month skippered Southern Brave to the inaugural The Hundred title in the UK.

The international batsman joins fellow English star Tom Curran and West Indian icon Carlos Brathwaite on the Sixers' list with just one player remaining to fill the club's 18-player BBL roster.

The Sixers BBL 11 campaign is set to get underway against the Melbourne Stars at the SCG on December 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)