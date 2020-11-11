Melbourne [Australia], November 11 (ANI): Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has extended his stay at Big Bash League after signing a new contract extension with Melbourne Stars on Wednesday.

The reigning BBL Player of the Season has been a key figure in the Delhi Capitals' march to this year's IPL final in the UAE. His contract ties him to the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Also Read | India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, ODI & Test Series.

The extension will see the 31-year-old be part of the Stars for a decade after originally joining the club ahead of the 2013-14 season.

Stoinis said he is excited to commit his future to the Melbourne Stars as he is very close to the side.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Latest Update: PSG Not Ruling Out Possible Move for Juventus Star Next Summer.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me to extend my time with the Melbourne Stars. I am excited about what we can achieve in the future and I am grateful for the belief the club has shown in me. This team is an important part of my life each year," Stoinis said in a statement.

"We are a really close group and we are lucky to have some of the best members and fans in the league. While this season will a bit different normal, I hope that we will get a chance to play in front of our fans on home turf at the MCG and make it a special summer," he added.

Stoinis is currently the club's all-time top run-scorer and averages 39 with the bat for the Stars. He smashed an unforgettable 147* from 79 against the Sydney Sixers in January at the MCG.

Melbourne Stars General Manager Nick Cummins said the deal was a crucial step forward for the club's list.

"It will be no surprise to anyone that we wanted the BBL Player of the Season to extend his time with the Melbourne Stars by a further two years. Marcus is a proven match-winner who can take a game away from an opposition in a couple of overs. More than that, he is a very popular player with our members and fans and we look forward to continuing to share that success with him over the seasons ahead," Cummins said.

The news follows Monday's announcement that England World Cup winner Jonny Bairstow has signed with the club and is due to join up with the squad after Christmas.

He will be joined by batsman Will Pucovski and fast bowler Billy Stanlake who have also signed contracts with the Stars during the off-season. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)