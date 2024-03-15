Patna, Feb 15 (PTI) The Bihar Cricket Association on Friday signed an agreement with the state government to acquire the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium here on a long-term lease.

The venue is currently the Bihar cricket team's home ground.

Also Read | What is ‘Stop Clock’ Rule in Cricket? Here’s All You Need to Know About Innovation Made Mandatory by ICC in ODIs and T20Is From T20 World Cup 2024.

Established in 1969, it has hosted nine international fixtures and has a seating capacity of about 25,000.

As per the agreement, the stadium will undergo redevelopment to bring at par with international cricketing standards.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs Ireland Free Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2024: How To Watch AFG vs IRE Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

BCA president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari expressed his gratitude to state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and sports ministry officials.

"This development marks a significant step towards the advancement of cricket infrastructure in Bihar. I'm incredibly grateful to the Bihar government for their trust and vision.

"I would like to thank Bihar CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary ji and Vijay Sinha ji for the gesture towards BCA," said Tiwari in a statement.

The venue recently hosted four Ranji Trophy matches. The last time it hosted an international match was during the 1996 World Cup.

The Indian men's team has never played a match on this ground, though six international women's ties have taken place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)