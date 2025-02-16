The fourth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 edition will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC-W) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB-W). The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17. The fourth match of the WPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have started their campaign on a winning note. The Smriti Mandhana-led Bengaluru won the high-scoring encounter by six wickets against Gujarat Giants. The defending champions chased down the highest-ever target in WPL history. Batting first, Gujarat Giants made 201/5 in 20 overs. Their skipper, Ashleigh Gardner, hammered an unbeaten 79 runs. DC-W vs RCB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's T20 Cricket Match in Vadodara.

While chasing, Ellyse Perry (57 off 34 balls) and Richa Ghosh (64* off 27 deliveries) played match-winning knocks, which guided the defending champions to a dominating victory. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals started their campaign with a thrilling victory over Mumbai Indians by two wickets. Batting first, Mumbai was all out for 164 runs after Nat Sciver-Brunt top-scored with 80 runs.

While chasing 165, Shafali Verma provided a brisk start to Capitals. She scored 43 off 18 balls. Towards the end, Niki Prasad (35) and Sarah Bryce (21) helped the Meg Lanning side to a thrilling win. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum. Scroll down for the weather report ahead of the much-awaited clash.

Vadodara Weather Live Report

Just like the last games in the Women's Premier League 2025, the weather in Vadodara is expected to be fine for a good game between bat and ball. During the match hours, the temperature is expected to hover between 25-28 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain in Vadodara during the DC-W vs RCB-W match on Monday, February 17. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Delhi Capitals Sit in Second Place After Starting Campaign With Thrilling Win over Mumbai Indians.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will be a good track for batting during the high-voltage match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on February 17. The team that wins the toss will look to chase first, given the fact that dew might become a factor in the second innings of the match. Batters need to be careful as the odd ball stays low as the game progresses. For bowlers, both pacers and spinners get help from the pitch if they use their variations properly. The fourth match of the Women's Premier League 2025 is expected to be a run fest.

