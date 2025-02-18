UP Warriorz will clash with Delhi Capitals in the sixth game of Women's Premier League Season 3. Both teams will be featuring in this match following a defeat in their previous game. DC-W lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening game, while UP Warriorz also suffered a big defeat against Gujarat Giants in the only game they played so far in WPL 2025. The UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match will be played on Wednesday, February 18 from 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Delhi Capitals by Eight Wickets in WPL 2025; Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bowlers Help Defending Champions Clinch Back-to-Back Wins

UPW-W posted a low total of 143/9 against Gujarat Giants, which was easily chased in 18 overs, affecting the Uttar Pradesh side's NRR early in the season. Delhi Capitals earned a thrilling win in their first game against Mumbai Indians, where the match was decided on the last ball. In their second fixture, DC-W looked pale, got bundled for 141, and were defeated by RCB-W while 22 balls were still left. Both sides will like to get to winning ways now.

Vadodara Weather Live

The UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 19. The weather in Vadodara is expected to be pleasant for cricket. The predictions mention no chance for rain, and a moderately cool atmosphere. The temperature expected to be around 27 degrees Celcius during the start. The temperature might fall to 25 degrees Celcius by 11 PM IST.

Kotambi Stadium Pitch Report

With repeated Women's Premier League 2025 games happening in the same stadium, it's slowly becoming tougher to bat at the Kotambi Stadium of Vadodara. The par score is falling with every game, and dew is becoming a major factor in the second innings. The pitch is expected to behave nicely for spinners and be an odd wicket for the pacers.

