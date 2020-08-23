New Delhi, August 23: Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) secretary Aditya Verma has written to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, raising concerns over the present condition of the Moin-Ul Haq Stadium in Patna.

"I am writing this letter, with lots of pain, to our legend cricketer of the country, who is currently the respected President of the Indian Cricket Board. Dada, I am attaching the current photos of the famous Moinul Haq Stadium, Patna, once the witness of the 1996 ICC World Cup Match between Kenya Vs Zimbabwe," Verma wrote in the letter.

"Lots of Ranji Trophy, Deodhar, Duleep trophy, India Vs Pakistan U-19 test match successfully held in this stadium," he added. Verma also said, "Bihar Cricket Association is an affiliated unit of BCCI. Everybody knows BCCI grant huge money to all affiliated State units of BCCI for the development of infrastructure and other Cricket activities."

He said that in 2008, during the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI, BCA was recognized as an Associate member by the BCCI and the cricket governing body in India had granted Rs 50 Lakh and equipment to BCA for development.

Verma said, "the then officials of Bihar cricket failed to submit the audited account of Rs 50 lakh to BCCI on time after several reminders."

"On the report of the then administrator Ratnakar Setty, BCCI suspended the Associate membership of BCA in the year 2010. In the light of the interim order of the Supreme Court dated 04.01.18, the Court gave direction to BCCI that Bihar will play all the matches conducted by the BCCI," the letter read.

"The then genius Vinod Rai recognized BCA as a full member of BCCI, it was a totally illegal move taken by COA. Before leaving the BCCI office, the COA also granted Rs 10.80 crores to the Bihar Cricket Association for the development of infrastructure in Bihar. After getting huge money from the BCCI, the newly elected body of BCA started illegal expenses in the name of cricket. Due to money, a fight started between President and Secretary of BCA," it added.

Verma concluded the letter saying, "Players failed to get their match fees, TA, DA by the BCA, look the current status of Moinul Haq Stadium, Patna. I want to know from respected officials of BCCI when you people will give justice to talented cricketers of Bihar."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)