Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Monday announced the prize money of Rs 1.25 crore for the 'unsung heroes' of IPL 2022.

Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on Sunday after Gujarat Titans (GT) were crowned champions as they defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Announcing the reward for the curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season, Jay Shah in a tweet said: "I'm pleased to announce a prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 IPL venues this season."

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hardwork. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah added in another tweet.

In the IPL final in Ahmedabad, Hardik Pandya led from the front with an all-round performance which powered Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title after a clinical 7-wicket victory. (ANI)

