New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for a position of national selector for India's senior men's team.

According to the BCCI constitution, the board picks one selector from each zone (north, south, east, west and central). The most experienced member, in terms of Test caps, leads the panel and no selector can have more than a combined term of five years (junior and senior panels taken together).

Former cricketer Ajit Agarkar was named as the Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee by the BCCI on July 2022.

The panel currently consists of two selectors for the west with both belonging to the Mumbai Cricket Association. The national selectors are Ajit Agarkar and Salil Ankola (west), SS Das (east), S Sharath (south) and Subroto Banerjee (central). As of now, there is no one to represent the north zone.

Applicants can submit their applications till 6 pm on January 25. After screening of applications, the shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation.

To be eligible, the applicants should have played a minimum of seven Tests, or 30 first-class games, or ten ODIs and 20 first-class matches. (ANI)

