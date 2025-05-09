New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The BCCI is contemplating to host the World Test Championship (WTC) final of the 2025-2027 cycle in India, and a proposal in this regard will be formalised at a later date.

England has hosted both the WTC title clashes till now in 2021 and 2023 at Hampshire and at the Oval respectively.

The PTI has learned that discussions in this regard was held during the ICC's chief executives committee in Zimbabwe last month, where the BCCI was represented by IPL chairman Arun Dhumal.

Jay Shah, the former BCCI secretary, is the current ICC Chairman after taking over from Greg Barclay in December 2024.

"If India reaches the next WTC final, then it will be a great spectacle for the fans. Even otherwise (if India does not feature in the final), a match involving two other top teams will have a lot of takers," a source close to the development indicated.

Moreover, India playing host to the marquee ICC Test event's final during Shah's tenure will be a feather on his career.

The deteriorated bilateral relations between India and Pakistan could be a potential spoiler if both the teams enter the final, but that is a situation which will be dealt with at that point of time.

