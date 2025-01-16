New Delhi, Jan 16: Mandatory domestic cricket, restriction on the presence of families and personal staff on tours and a bar on individual endorsements during series were among a slew of measures that the BCCI unveiled on Thursday in a 10-point policy to promote "discipline and unity" in the embattled national cricket team. Non-compliance would invite sanctions, including cuts in their retainer fee from central contracts and a bar on participating in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Shitanshu Kotak Set to Join Team India as Assistant Batting Coach Ahead of India vs England White-Ball Series: Report.

The measures have been announced in the wake of the team's disastrous tour of Australia which was preceded by a series whitewash against New Zealand at home. The Board has approved only a two-week window for families to stay with the players during overseas tours, besides imposing restrictions on personal staff, and commercial shoots.

"Any exceptions or deviations must be pre-approved by the Chairman of the Selection Committee and Head Coach. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action as deemed appropriate by the BCCI," the Board policy states. 'Fake News is Easy To Spread….' Jasprit Bumrah Refutes Claims Of Being Advised Bed Rest For His Back Swelling Following His Injury During IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (See Post).

"Additionally, the BCCI reserves the right to take disciplinary action against a player which may include sanction against the concerned player from participating in all BCCI conducted tournaments including the Indian Premier League; and deduction from retainer amount/match fees under BCCI Player contract," it warns. The document also states that from now on, players won't be allowed to travel separately during a tour and would also be discouraged from leaving early in case a tour or a match ends early.

