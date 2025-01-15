Jasprit Bumrah suffered a back injury during the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Sydney Test match. He didn't bowl in the second innings and the extent of his injury was yet to be confirmed. There has been recent reports that Bumrah had a back swelling and he has been advised to take bed rest which makes him uncertain for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In response, Bumrah shared a post on social media, where he quoted the report posted by an X user with the caption, 'I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh 😂. Sources unreliable'. Jasprit Bumrah Advised Bed Rest Due to Back Swelling, Star Indian Pacer's Participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Remains Uncertain: Report.

Jasprit Bumrah Refutes Claims Of Being Advised Bed Rest

I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh 😂. Sources unreliable 😂 https://t.co/nEizLdES2h — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah's Post

Jasprit Bumrah's Post

