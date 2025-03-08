New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla believes India is the "deserving" team to lift the Champions Trophy by outwitting New Zealand in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

India is eyeing adding another major ICC title to its trophy cabinet. All eyes will be on how they lead the counterattack against New Zealand in what promises to be a high-stakes final.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has been flawless throughout the tournament, securing four victories on the trot en route to the final. Shukla is confident about India's chances of taking the Kiwis down in the final and returning home with the Champions Trophy for the first time since 2013.

"I think the way Team India is playing, they have reached the finals by winning all the matches, so it is the most deserving team. The players have full confidence. I hope they will win tomorrow's match and become the champions of the Champions Trophy," Shukla told ANI.

"We have said from day one that Team India is strong; whether it is batting or bowling, there is balance, and we hope that we will become champions. New Zealand is also a good team, but we have defeated them once," he added.

Former selector Sarandeep Singh also advocated for India's triumph in the high-stakes final. Considering their familiarity with the conditions, the former spinner believes India will be well-equipped for the final.

"The way the Indian team is playing, the openers are scoring runs, Virat Kohli is in amazing form, Shreyas Iyer is complimenting him very well. Indian spinners are also bowling very well. As we have been playing all the matches in Dubai, we are aware of the pitch conditions," he told ANI.

From New Zealand's perspective, Sarandeep expects the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of its seasoned batter, Kane Williamson.

"New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson will have a very big responsibility. The Indian team is very balanced, and it will be very difficult to defeat them," he added. (ANI)

