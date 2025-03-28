New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) will soon have a new spin bowling coach, replacing Sairaj Bahutule, who resigned earlier this year to join the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The COE, which has shifted to its new location in Bengaluru, was earlier known as National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Since Bahutule left, the post lay vacant and now the board has invited applications for a role which will be "integral to the development and performance enhancement of India's spin bowling talent across all formats and age groups including India Senior Teams (Men & Women), India A, U-23, U-19, U-16, and U-15 squads and State association players training at the BCCI COE."

As per job requirement, the spin bowling coach will report to VVS Laxman, Head, Cricket at COE.

"The Spin Bowling Coach will work closely with the Head Cricket, BCCI COE, to design and deliver specialized coaching programs and assist in performance monitoring.

"The role also involves working closely with Selectors, National and State Coaches, Performance Analysts, and Strength & Conditioning experts to develop high-performance training plans," the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying in a media release.

Among the key responsibilities of the new spin bowling coach, the most important will certainly be the rehabilitation and match fitness certification of injured cricketers under the aegis of COE.

The mandatory requirements also include planning and executing training sessions, one-on-one technical coaching, individual roadmap for players with tangible (measurable) objectives.

The coach also needs to be technically savvy with knowledge of biomechanics and ability to decipher the data stored in GPS devices.

The qualification demands the incumbent to be either a former India player or a first-class cricketers with 75-match experience. Previous experience of being part of high performance coach will be given credence. A BCCI level 2 or 3 certification is also necessary.

